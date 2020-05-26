Hiker stranded on Roberts Horn gets help from Utah County Sheriff’s Office

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office personnel set up a command post at the Aspen Grove trailhead Monday night as they prepared to assist a stranded hiker.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO public information officer, said the man wasn’t injured, but was “stuck on a ledge” at Roberts Horn.

Cannon said the man would probably be spending the night where he was, because although the temperature will be chilly, the weather is mild.

Packages were dropped by UCSO aircraft to the hiker to help him stay as comfortable as possible until he is brought down.