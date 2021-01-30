Historic YWCA Utah administration building in SLC vandalized, damage ‘staggering’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Peter and Paula Green Johnson building suffered “staggering damage” late Thursday night when someone broke in and vandalized the building and its contents, according to a statement from YWCA Utah.

Personal property, equipment, furniture, and the building itself were “extensively damaged.”

“Immediately, our shelter staff sprang into action to keep our campus community safe, securing shelter buildings and residents, notifying the police, and enacting our robust emergency safety protocol,” YWCA Utah said.

“Every day, we show up to make our community better, keeping women and children fleeing violence safe, advocating for change, and working to eliminate racism and empower women.”

All staff, women, and children at the YWCA are safe, according to the statement.

“Our windows are boarded, frames are dislodged, glass is shattered, and our YWCA community is shaken, but our resolve and commitment to YWCA’s mission, and each other, remain stronger than ever.”

YWCA Utah has been active since 1906, serving as “a voice for women, a force for change, and a place for hope,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.

The vandalism incident is currently under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.