Homicide detectives investigating after body found by passerby in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a badly beaten man was found by a passerby Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.

The call came in at about 7:44 a.m., Lt. Bill Manzanares, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. Police responded to the roadway near 338 W. Hansen Avenue, which is at about 1650 South.

“We responded and he was deceased,” Manzanares said. “It’s probably going to be a homicide. We don’t have a whole lot of information. We know who he is, and are working to get his family notified.”

Because the victim, a White male between 40 and 50, was so badly beaten, an exact cause of death is not known. No gun or shells were found on the scene, the Lieutenant said.

“We’re trying to build it up from zero,” Manzanares said of the investigation. “Given the amount of injuries, it’s not clear what happened. It’s tough to tell.”

He said the spot where the victim was found, in the roadway, is not a residential area. It’s more of an alley, with access closed by a gate at one end.

“You have to have access to get out at the other end.”

Manzanares said homicide detectives are questioning people who may have been in the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.