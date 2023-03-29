Humane Society of Utah warns dog owners of possible parasite outbreak

UTAH, March 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is warning pet owners of a possible parasite outbreak detected after several dogs were surrendered from different homes with confirmed cases of Giardia.

Giardiasis is a common parasitic infection that can cause diarrhea in dogs. It is caused by an intestinal parasite called Giardia, found in feces-contaminated soil, food, and water. HSU officials believe the cases are tied to people who visit busy off-leash dog parks and hiking areas.

“As the snow melts, much of the pet waste which was hidden by the snow can now expose dogs to Giardia,” said Dr. Timna Fischbein, DVM, medical director at Humane Society of Utah, in a prepared news release.

“The cysts are trophozoites protected by an outer shell and shed in the dog’s stool. Cysts can survive in the surrounding environment for months. They are instantly infectious, and just a few ingested cysts can cause infection. A dog can easily get infected by grooming themselves and licking the cysts off their paws.”

This parasite can be spread in several ways, and water is the most common way to spread the parasite, the statement indicates.

“Therefore, HSU officials advise avoiding high-traffic areas, such as dog parks and foothill trails while muddy and wet,” the HSU statement says.

Symptoms of giardiasis include diarrhea, vomiting, excess foul-smelling gas, decreased appetite, and weight loss.

If symptoms persist, “seek veterinary care,” the Humane Society of Utah advises. “Diarrhea has different causes and could result in dehydration or other serious problems. A licensed veterinarian must make a diagnosis and treatment for Giardia infection.”

The Humane Society adds: