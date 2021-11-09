Humane Society of Utah will host free Thanksgiving adoption event

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is teaming up with Mountain America Credit Union to present the Fall in Love Adoption Special the week before Thanksgiving.

As part of this special, the Humane Society of Utah will waive all animals’ adoption fees from Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19, said a news release. To qualify for the waived adoption fee, interested adopters must register online and show up on the day of their registration at the Humane Society of Utah’s Pet Resource Center located at 4242 S. 300 West in Murray, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If participants do not have an appointment, they may be asked to register for one at a later date or asked to wait to gain admission. All adoptions are pending approval through the regular adoption process.

“Mountain America is honored to support the Humane Society of Utah’s life-saving mission by helping homeless pets find homes,” said Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “The Fall in Love event paves the way for hundreds of pets to find homes and allows hundreds more to be saved by creating space for transfers from overcrowded shelters.”

Now in its fourth year, Mountain America and HSU created the event in 2018 to find homes for as many pets as possible. Since then, this special event has helped more than 400 pets find homes.

“Our goal is to find homes for every animal at our facility this holiday season, thanks to our partnership with Mountain America Credit Union,” said Shannon Egan, Humane Society of Utah representative. “This event will not only help countless pets find homes but allow additional homeless pets to be welcomed at the Humane Society of Utah and receive veterinary care and safe shelter.”

During the event, animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis, and visitors must wear a mask and social distance to keep our community safe, the news release said.

To register for this event, click here.