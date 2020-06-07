Idaho State Police investigate double-fatal crash involving sheriff’s deputy

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash, involving a man and woman from Gooding, Idaho, and an on-duty Cassia County deputy, that occurred Saturday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., Lawrence Steel, 72, of Gooding, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander southbound on Highway 27 at milepost 3.5, just north of Oakley in Cassia County, an Idaho State Police news release says.

With Steel was a passenger, Nadine Steel, 69, also of Gooding.

Kenny Emery, 37, an on-duty deputy, was heading north on Highway 27 in a 2017 Ram 2500 patrol vehicle.

The two vehicles collided head-on, the news release says.

Lawrence and Nadine Steel both died of their injuries at the scene.

Emery was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho, and then was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The highway was blocked for about four hours, officials said.