Idaho State Police seek witnesses to fatal accident on US-95

LEWISTON, Idaho, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho State Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash on U.S. Highway 95 on June 14.

The crash occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on southbound US-95 at milepost 189, six miles south of Riggins, Idaho, a news release from ISP said.

Edgar J. Chamberlain, 63, of Craigmont, Idaho, was transported to the hospital in Boise after the northbound, gray 1992 Ford F150 pickup he was driving crossed over the southbound lane into the river.

Charles D. Bentz, 23, of Craigmont, also was in the vehicle and was partially ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, the news release said.

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to call the Idaho State Police District 2 office in Lewiston at 208-750-9300.