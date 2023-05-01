Inmate dies at Weber County jail

OGDEN, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff‘s Office has announced that an inmate died Saturday in the county jail.

“On the afternoon of April 29th, 2023, a deputy at the Weber County Jail discovered an inmate unresponsive in their cell,” says a statement released Monday.

“Deputies began life-saving measures. The medical team and EMS personnel responded to assist. Life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced deceased.”

The name of the inmate who died has not been released.

“We offer condolences to the family of the deceased. We also thank our deputies, support staff, medical team, and EMS responders for their assistance in this tragic event.

“No further information will be released at this time pending the outcome of an investigation and notification to next of kin.”