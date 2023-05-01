Woman seeks funds to help mother, shot in North Ogden family assault that killed husband, burned house

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up after a North Ogden incident that left a victim and his shooter dead, the victim’s wife recovering from gunshot wounds, and the couple’s residence burned and a total loss.

North Ogden police say that on Friday, April 28, a relative arrived at the house of Scott and Jodi Roberts, and fatally shot Scott, leaving Jodi inside the burning house with survivable injuries.

The assailant, whose name has not been released, then left the residence and found North Ogden police outside. They had been summoned by neighbors who heard gunshots, NOPD Chief Dirk Quinney told reporters at the scene.

Quinney said the assailant began shooting at officers, and police returned fire, killing the man.

A GoFundMe account set up by Kelsey Turner, who says she is the daughter of Scott and Jodi Roberts, says the perpetrator was Scott’s brother.

“For those of you who don’t know, my dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire,” the page says.

“My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort.”

The account says it is seeking donations to help Jodi Roberts begin to rebuild.

“Because of the fire, my mom has been left with no clothes or personal items. We will be able to recover some things from the house but have been told most of the house was destroyed. Any funds donated will be used for necessities for my mom.

“My mom has really enjoyed receiving messages about my dad. I encourage people to leave a comment with their favorite Scott memory or just a message for my mom. Her phone was destroyed in the fire.”

An update shared Roberts’ reaction to donations.

“Hi everyone. I sat here this morning and read the names of everyone who has donated to my mom and she is blown away by the generosity and support. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to express our gratitude.”

As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee GoFundMe donations will be used as stated. To check out the account for yourself, click here.

