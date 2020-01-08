Intermountain Healthcare says respiratory infections on the rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah is seeing the rise of seasonal respiratory pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

Specific to RSV, many parts of the state are experiencing moderate to high levels of activity, according to Intermountain Healthcare’s GermWatch program.

“RSV is an incredibly common respiratory virus that in most cases, causes mild common cold symptoms,” said Per Gesteland, MD, University of Utah Health and Primary Children’s Hospital, by way of a press release.

“Some people can have the infection and have no symptoms at all. Most healthy individuals recover in about a week.”

For young children and older adults the infection or its complications can be serious.

“Infants and children are especially at risk,” Gesteland said. “Infants under 1 year of age, particularly those with a history of prematurity, are among those of highest concern. Even older adults who have a condition affecting their lungs, heart or immune system can also be more severely affected.”

Gesteland explained that although many infants and young children get colds affecting the nose and mouth that will resolve in three to seven days and not require intervention, RSV has a higher chance of progressing down deep into the lungs and causing bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

“Antibiotics won’t help since RSV are viral infections,” said Gesteland. “For infants older than three months, children and teenagers with simple cough and congestion with or without mild intermittent fevers of 100.4 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit, most may be treated for symptoms at home.

“Fevers that are persistent for more than three days or single fevers of 104 degrees or greater should be evaluated by a healthcare provider. These same infants and young children who have difficulty breastfeeding or bottle-feeding, are significantly fussy, inactive, sleepy, or wheezing, should see a healthcare provider as soon as possible.”

Gesteland suggested that using a humidifier, saline drops and suctioning nasal secretions with a bulb syringe or nasal aspirator device is a good way to help with symptoms. Increasing fluid intake can help, as well as giving your child an age-appropriate dose of non-aspirin pain relievers such as Acetaminophen or Ibuprofen. Aspirin should be avoided as it is linked to Reye syndrome.

To prevent spreading germs, good hand-washing hygiene is always important, the press release said. Disinfecting toys, counter tops, doorknobs, and other surfaces can also help you reduce the chance of spreading disease to others. Any time a child or adult has a fever they should stay home from school and other activities.

Individuals can commonly spread the virus a few days before symptoms, and up to a week after symptoms appear.