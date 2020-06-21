Intermountain Healthcare Spanish Fork Hospital opening rescheduled for 2021

SPANISH FORK, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare’s Spanish Fork Hospital, which was originally slated to open in October 2020, is now scheduled to open in April 2021.

A news release from Intermountain Healthcare said two main factors contributed to rescheduling the opening:

The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic slow-down have had a significant impact on the healthcare industry.

Patient volumes throughout the Intermountain system dipped significantly during the early weeks of the pandemic, causing system leaders to take a cautious and measured approach in evaluating the timing of major construction projects.

Design changes and COVID-19 related logistical issues have also impacted the project schedule.

“The original size and scope of the hospital remains the same, which will allow us to meet the needs of the fast-growing communities of southern Utah County,” said Francis Gibson, administrator of Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital.

The 30-bed hospital sits on approximately 45 acres east of Interstate 15 and north of U.S. Highway 6. When it opens next year, the new facility will focus on women’s and medical/surgical services consistent with a community hospital. It will include:

Five Labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms and two antepartum rooms

Twelve postpartum beds

Twelve emergency department rooms

Four operating rooms

Two gastroenterology (GI) suites

Imaging services such as CT, radiology, and MRI will also be available as well as cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy. An on-site medical office building and Intermountain InstaCare will provide additional services.

More information on services that will be available to patients can be found at spanishforkhospital.org.