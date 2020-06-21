1 dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

June 21, 2020 (UPI) — Minneapolis police reported on Twitter that an adult male died after sustaining gunshot injuries and 11 other people who were shot reported injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting took place at 12:37 a.m. after emergency services were called to Hennepin Avenue South.

“Police arrived and located several people suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. “Multiple ambulances responded and transported victims to Hennepin County Medical Center. Others were transported to area hospitals in private vehicles.”

Authorities did not immediately confirm how many suspects were involved in the shooting but said all involved fled the scene. No one was immediately placed in custody and no descriptions of suspects were provided.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police said there was no reason to believe the incident was related to the police-involved killing of George Floyd by MPD officers, which has sparked protests in the city and worldwide.