Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in northern Utah Friday

NORTHERN UTAH, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in northern Utah Friday.

“Much of northern Utah is now in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. That includes Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo.

The main threats are strong, gusty winds, small hail, and brief, heavy rainfall.

Between noon and 3 p.m., thunderstorms may form on the higher terrain and could impact adjacent valleys. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., thunderstorms may impact the Wasatch Front.

