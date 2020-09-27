Itsy the goat returned after being stolen from Salt Lake City ranch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A goat named Itsy was reportedly stolen from a Salt Lake City ranch Saturday night — but has now been returned.

A Facebook post went up Sunday afternoon from Cross E Ranch at 3500 N. 2200 West, which has a fall festival that is open to the public.

“Last night we had a young couple steal our goat Isty,” it said. “PLEASE help us get her home. It was at 8:14 p.m. during the festival.

“We have it on camera and there were people around and they jumped the fence with her. If you or anyone you know saw something or if you know who has her. Bring her back. She belongs with her other two sisters. We have called the police and are working with the authorities. Just please bring her home!”

Later Sunday afternoon the ranch posted: “She’s HOME! Thank you, thank you, thank you. We couldn’t have done it without all of your support. Seriously we have the best people on our side. She is happy to be back. We love our Isty.”

The ranch owners added: “What we think happened was last night a young couple in their teens decided it would be fun to take one of our goats. With the help of everyone, the father of one of the teens reached out to us via Facebook and had us call him. He said that he had our goat and wanted to bring it back. They brought back Itsy right away. The father assured us that the goat was well cared for over the night.

“The police have been notified and will be reaching out to the teens. Stealing livestock is considered a felony. Our farm animals are cute and we love them as much as everyone else.”