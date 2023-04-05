Ivins man, 70, jailed after allegedly placing ‘suspicious device’ near irrigation line

IVINS, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ivins man has been arrested after an alleged dispute with a local irrigation company led to the discovery of a possible explosive device.

Carlos Enrique Oliver-Dean, 70, faces a single count of recklessness involving an incendiary device, a second-degree felony.

On Monday, an officer with Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety responded to a report of “a suspicious other” at 145 E. Center St., arrest documents say.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant, an employee with Ivins Irrigation Company. Officers found that there has been an ongoing dispute between Ivins Irrigation and [Oliver-Dean] over the water rights and access since the summer months of 2022. The Ivins Irrigation Company employee was attempting to cap the water line leading to Carlos Oliver-Dean’s property, when he found a possible explosive device.”

It appeared someone had placed a device against a water spigot “to scare or prevent anyone from touching near or around the spigot in fear that the device would cause bodily harm,” the officer’s statement says.

“The bomb squad entered the property and disassembled the device to prevent bodily harm. During an interview with [Oliver-Dean], he stated that he placed metal stakes into the ground and connected them to power. He then placed bottles of chemicals on and near the stakes to create a ‘scare tactic’ to prevent anyone else from digging,” arrest documents say. “He stated that it was obvious and that anyone could see the items and would not proceed with digging.”

Oliver-Dean said he was “aware that the item configuration could appear to be a bomb and that if someone saw it, they would not continue digging,” his probable cause statement says.

“Oliver-Dean was placed into handcuffs, checked for comfort and double locked, and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked” Monday evening and ordered held without bail.