Police arrest Salt Lake City man accused of strangling wife to death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 63-year-old man accused of strangling his wife to death inside their Salt Lake City apartment.

Family members of Larry Johnson called Pleasant Grove police Tuesday and reported that he confessed to killing Victoria Johnson, 71, Sunday inside their Wasatch Manor apartment at 535 S. 200 East, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated in a news release.

After being notified of the possible murder, Salt Lake City police officers and firefighters went to the apartment and found Victoria Johnson’s body, the release states.

Pleasant Grove police arrested Larry Johnson, who was later booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of murder and obstruction of justice.

It’s the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City this year, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak to a victim advocate, or call the 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.

