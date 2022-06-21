John McEuen, Molly in the Mineshaft play Timpanogos Bluegrassroots Festival this weekend in Orem, Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 20-2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The lineup for the 4th Annual Timpanogos Bluegrassroots Festival, this Friday and Saturday in Orem and Provo, has been announced.

Headlining will be John McEuen and other original members of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Friday

The opening concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Timpanogos High School football field stadium. The school is at 1450 N. 200 East, Orem.

Starting off the evening is Utah’s Own, Rise Up Children’s Choir, a Utah contemporary youth choral program, performing a program including patriotic music and selections featured at other recent concerts.

Up next will be Molly in the Mineshaft with bluegrass and folk favorites. Sample a few clips of the Utah band’s music below:

Next is John McEuen with his band members, known for songs including “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and “Mr. Bojangles,” along with other favorites form his six-decade career. McEuen and the “Dirt Band” recorded 30 Albums, and earned a Grammy Award and multiple other nominations.

See a vintage performance of “Mr. Bojangles” below:

The event will be hosted by local actor, author and songwriter Marvin Payne. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a food truck roundup. Arrive early for the best seats.

Saturday

Day two, Saturday, June 25, will be held at Canyon Glen Park in Provo Canyon.

Workshops will be offered with our featured artists and others from 9 a.m. to noon at the park, at 1501 E. Provo Canyon Road, Provo.

“This is a ‘grassroots” event, so folks who would like time at an open mic on the main stage should apply at bluegrassroots.net,” says a statement released by event organizers.

“Workshops will include instructions and jam sessions on the fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar. Come participate by bringing your guitars, banjos, mandos, fiddles, ukes, harmonicas, dulcimers, psalteries, sackbuts, harps, and kazoos or come watch the fun…. Either way, it is sure to be a great way to rejuvenate your spirit in the mountains with some amazing Bluegrass Music!”

Tickets are $12 for adults or $25 for a family pass. For more information or to purchase tickets, check out the event website.