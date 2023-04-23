Juab County officials investigating infant death at Little Sahara Recreation Area

NEPHI, Utah, April 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an infant death from an apparent cardiac arrest Saturday at Little Sahara Recreation Area.

Deputies responded at 2:54 p.m. to a medical call involving an infant at Sand Mountain campground, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. The deputies had been at a nearby motorcycle race and began CPR on the infant, the release states.

Paramedics arrived and took over life-saving efforts, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The infant’s death remains under investigation, the release states.

