66 former Utah college, high school stars start ’23 season on NFL rosters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Even without an official home team, NFL fans in Utah will be cheering on a whole lot of local talent this week as the 2023 season begins.

Sixty-six athletes who played college or high school football in Utah open the season on NFL rosters, according to league data compiled by Gephardt Daily, including 54 who begin Week 1 on teams’ active rosters. Three players with Utah ties open on injured lists and nine start the season on practice squads.

A few former Beehive State stars have changed roles or teams since last season, including:

Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle after one season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ex-Aggies star Jordan Love finally gets his chance to step out of Aaron Rodgers‘ shadow and become QB1 in Green Bay.

And Jamaal Williams takes his record-setting resume from Detroit to New Orleans and reunites with former BYU teammate Taysom Hill.

The University of Utah is well-represented in the NFL, with 22 players either on active rosters (15), injured lists (two) or practice squads (five).

Former Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid, the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has impressed his Buffalo Bills coaches and teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen.

“The kid is very smart,” Allen said. “He doesn’t play like a rookie. He’s instinctive, he understands our offense very well. His body control is fantastic. … We’re not gonna be afraid to play him right away.”

BYU now has 17 players in the pros, including five rookies, with 15 on active rosters and two on practice squads.

Utah State has 10 alumni on NFL rosters, including eight on active rosters and two on practice squads.

Four former Weber State stars open the season on active NFL rosters; and Southern Utah is represented by two players on active rosters.

Another 11 athletes who played at Utah high schools but went to college outside the state open the season on NFL rosters.

Gephardt Daily will be following former Utah college and high school football players throughout the NFL season. Players are listed by school, along with their position, team and outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

Utah

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

Barton, who played at Utah and Brighton High School, signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with Washington in the offseason following four seasons in Seattle. The third-round pick (88th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft finished with a career-best 136 tackles (71 solo), two sacks and two interceptions for the Seahawks last season. He begins his sixth NFL season as the Commanders’ starting middle linebacker.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School star begins his fourth NFL season with the Colts, who drafted him in the third round (85th overall) in 2020. Blackmon finished with an interception returned for a touchdown, a career-best 50 tackles (32 solo) and a fumble recovery last season.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

Bolles, who played at Utah and Westlake High School, returns for his sixth NFL season after missing most of 2022 with a broken leg. He started the first five games of the season for Denver before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 10, 2022. He opens the season as the Broncos’ starting left tackle.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie earned a training camp invitation from the Browns and played his way onto the 53-man roster. Diabate was particularly impressive in an Aug. 18 preseason game against the Eagles, registering a safety, a sack and a forced fumble. He opens the season as a backup middle linebacker.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

Fotu begins his fourth NFL season with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round (114th overall) in 2020. The former Utah and Herriman High School star finished with a career-high 31 tackles (eight solo) and a fumble recovery last season. He opens the 2023 campaign as Arizona’s starting nose tackle.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus signed a free-agent contract with the Colts in March after three seasons with the Rams. Gay, who also played soccer at Utah Valley University, won a Super Bowl with the Rams following the 2021 season. He connected on 28 of 30 field goals and 31 of 32 PATs while playing all 17 games last season.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley returns for his fourth NFL season and again opens as the backup to Lamar Jackson. He started four games last season and played in six overall, completing 75 of 112 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 137 yards on 43 carries.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson returns to Chicago as a starter at cornerback in his fourth NFL season. The Bears placed Johnson on injured reserve with finger and rib injuries Dec. 23, 2022, ending his season. He started 11 games last season, finishing with 35 tackles (25 solo), seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The No. 23 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft opens the season as the Bills’ No. 2 tight end behind starter Dawson Knox, though they’ll often play together in multiple-TE sets. NFL insiders say the rookie TE is expected to make an instant impact in the Bills’ already potent passing attack.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd begins his second NFL season as a starting linebacker for the Jaguars. He played in all 17 games last season as a rookie, finishing with 115 tackles (52 solo), three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss opens the season as the Colts’ No. 1 running back, with starter Jonathan Taylor opening the season on the physically unable to perform list. Moss saw action in 13 games last season, including five with the Bills before being traded to Indianapolis. He finished the season with 456 yards on the ground, including 334 in the Colts’ final four games.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was as fourth-round pick (113th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft following an All-American junior season with the Utes. The ball-hawking corner snagged nine interceptions and returned four for touchdowns during his three seasons at Utah. He is expected to contribute in nickel and dime packages this season.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star returns for a second season in New Orleans. The brother of Lions OL Penei Sewell and Bears LB Noah Sewell saw action in four games last season.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams begins his seventh NFL season and his second as the Ravens’ starting free safety. He totaled 61 tackles (41 solo), eight passes defended, four interceptions and a fumble recovery in nine games last season.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky returns for a fifth season with the 49ers, who drafted him in the fourth round (110th overall) in 2019. He played in all 17 games last season, punting 61 times for a 43.9-yard average.

Injured reserve

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos: The sixth-year pro missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Bradlee Anae, DL, N.Y. Jets: Begins his third NFL season after spending the majority of 2022 on the Jets’ practice squad.

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals: The former Utah and Brighton star signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in April and opens the season on the practice squad. He saw action in six games last season for the Raiders.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders: Burgess signed with Washington in May, was later released but re-signed to the practice squad Aug. 30.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles: The former Utah and Timpview High School star opens his second NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad. He made an impact on special teams as a rookie last season, returning 33 punts a total of 308 yards and 10 kickoffs a total of 206 yards while playing in all 17 games for Philadelphia.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: Fotheringham spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with Las Vegas in January.

Eric Rowe, S, Carolina Panthers: Rowe signed with the Panthers in April and begins his eighth NFL season on the practice squad.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier returns for his second NFL season after rushing for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons as a rookie. It was the highest rookie rushing total in franchise history. He also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and a receiving TD for Atlanta.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay claimed the former BYU and Stansbury High School star off waivers Aug. 31. He spent the previous two seasons with Kansas City, primarily on the practice squad.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

The undrafted rookie turned coaches’ heads during the preseason and secured a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster. He rushed for 813 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and six touchdowns last season at BYU, following three seasons at Cal.

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

The former BYU and Bountiful High School star opens his third NFL season as the Panthers’ starting left guard. He was the anchor of Carolina’s offensive line last season, starting in all 17 games.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

Davis returns for his eighth NFL season — all with the Chargers. He saw action in all 17 games this season, finishing with 62 tackles (42 solo), one sack, one interception and 15 passes defended.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman star opens the season as the backup right tackle for the Colts, who selected the athletic offensive lineman early in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Hall, a BYU and Maple Mountain High School alumnus, opens the season as the Vikings’ third-string QB. He started 24 games for BYU from 2018-22, amassing 6,174 passing yards, 798 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns — 52 passing, nine rushing and one receiving.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill begins his seventh NFL season after scoring 11 total touchdowns — seven rushing, two receiving and two passing — in 16 games last year for the Saints. He rushed for a career-best 575 yards on 96 carries, while adding 240 yards on 13-of-19 passing and 77 yards on nine receptions. He also returned three kickoffs a total of 69 yards.

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

The former BYU and Bingham High School receiver/return specialist returns for a second season in Washington. He had six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, 40 punt returns for 311 yards, and 15 kickoff returns for 300 yards last season.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Chargers

The former BYU and Orem star was selected by the L.A. Rams with the final pick of the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He led BYU in receiving in 2021 and 2022, making 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns in 21 games (14 starts). He is expected to contribute on offense as a rookie.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki returns for his fifth NFL season following a solid 2022 campaign cut short by injury. He was placed on injured reserve in December 2022 after tearing his ACL. He played in 12 games for the Browns last season, finishing with a career-high 71 tackles (33 solo), one sack and a forced fumble.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Granger High School star returns for a third NFL season and second in Minnesota. He saw action in 11 games last season, finishing with 28 tackles (10 solo) and 0.5 sacks.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner begins his sixth NFL season with the 49ers as one of the league’s elite linebackers He finished with 130 tackles (67 solo), two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 10 passes defended last season, earning his second selection to the Pro Bowl.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Following a record-setting season in Detroit in 2022, Williams signed a free-agent deal to reunite with his former college QB in New Orleans. Williams went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career and set a Lions franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns last season. He finished with 1,066 rushing yards and also made 12 catches for 73 yards.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star opens his third NFL season as Rodgers’ backup. He started nine games last season, completing 132 of 242 passes for 1,688 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw seven interceptions and was sacked 23 times for -175 yards.

Practice squads

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Bushman begins his second season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kaleb Hayes, DB, N.Y. Giants: The undrafted rookie signed a free-agent deal with the Giants and opens the season on the practice squad.

Utah State

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis begins his sixth NFL season and fourth with the Bengals. He saw action in two games last season, making two tackles and recovering a fumble.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The former USU and Jordan High School alumnus returns for an eighth NFL season and second in Washington. He saw action in nine games last season for the Commanders.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

The fifth-year pro begins his second season in Green Bay, where he finished with 13 tackles (five solo) last season.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love begins his third NFL season but his first as the Packers’ starting quarterback. He saw action in four games last season, completing 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star begins his eighth NFL season. He played in all 17 games for the Bears last season.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins begins his second NFL season on the Buccaneers’ active roster after spending much of last season on the practice squad. He saw action in five games and made one start last season.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner returns to Seattle, where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons, following a single season with the L.A. Rams. He finished with 140 tackles (65 solo), a career-high six sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended last season.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star returns for a second season in Pittsburgh. He saw action in 16 games last season, rushing for 379 yards and a touchdown, while gaining 214 yards on 28 catches.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings: The former USU and Fremont High School star opens his eighth NFL season on the Vikings’ practice squad. Vigil returns to Minnesota, where he played in 2021, following an injury-plagued 2022 season with the Cardinals.

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers: The former USU, Snow College and Manti High School star signed a reserve/future deal with Carolina in January and opens his second NFL season on the Panthers’ practice squad.

Weber State

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson begins his sixth NFL season after being selected in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 71 regular-season games and eight playoff games in his five seasons in Buffalo. He has started 50 career games and has 352 total tackles (263 solo), as well as four forced fumbles and four interceptions. He has returned two INTs for touchdowns, including a 101-yard TD in Buffalo’s playoff win over Baltimore in 2021.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta opens his third NFL season as a backup on the Eagles’ offensive line. He has played in 25 games and made four starts over the past three seasons in Philadelpha. Opeta played four seasons at Weber State from 2015-18 and twice earned All-American and First-Team All-Big Sky Conference honors.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

The former Weber State speedster started his rookie season on the practice squad but finished with 28 catches for 488 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints in 2022. He also had four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a TD last season. In addition, he gained 320 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 193 yards on 20 punt returns. Shaheed is the only player in WSU history to earn All-America honors four times, and he’s tied as the FCS all-time leader in career kickoff return touchdowns with seven.

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams begins his third NFL season with Rams. He saw action in 16 games last season and finished with 23 tackles (eight solo) and 0.5 sacks. He has played in 24 games over the past two seasons and was a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning after the 2021 season. He has recorded 28 tackles (12 solo) over the past two seasons.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started all 17 games and played every offensive snap in his rookie season with the Bears. The fifth-round pick (168th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft begins his season season as the Bears’ starting left tackle.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew begins begins his eighth pro season and second with the Steelers. He played sparingly and finished with four tackles (one solo) last season.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial alumnus has spent his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia and is expected to see significant action this season. He played in six games last season, making 11 tackles (nine solo). His brother Kaden plays for the Falcons.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star begins his fifth NFL season with the Saints. He played in all 17 games for New Orleans last season, finishing with 78 tackles (35 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles — all career-highs. His brother Christian plays for the Eagles.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Brighton star begins his third NFL season with Pittsburgh following two years in Dallas. He saw action in five games last season, finishing with three catches for 24 yards for the Cowboys.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem star begins his fourth NFL season — all with the Chargers. He notched a career-best 58 tackles (32 solo) last season for San Diego. He also had two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The former East High defensive tackle was selected by the Browns in the third round (98th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and made Cleveland’s 53-man roster. Ika played 24 games for Baylor University in 2021 and 2022, totaling 49 tackles (28 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High star returns for a fifth NFL season — all with the Raiders. He started 15 games last season.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham star joined the Texans as a free agent in the offseason following five seasons with the Cowboys. He finished with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas last season.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem linebacker who played at Oregon was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) by the Bears, joining his older brother Penei in the NFC North. Sewell started 12 games as a sophomore for the Ducks, finishing his collegiate career with 215 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills and Oregon star begins his third NFL season — all with Detroit. He started all 17 games last season for Detroit.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star begins his third NFL season as a backup nose tackle for the Bengals. He saw action in seven games last season and finished with 16 tackles (four solo).

Injured reserve

Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks: The former Highland star opens his fifth NFL season on the Seahawks’ reserve/physically unable to perform list. Mone was placed on injured reserve Dec. 27, 2022, after injuring his knee. He saw action in 12 games for Seattle last season, finishing with 25 tackles (eight solo).

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).