Kaysville police searching for information after alleged aggravated kidnapping

KAYSVILLLE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are searching for more information after an alleged aggravated kidnapping Monday evening.

A news release on Facebook from Kaysville Police Department said that Monday at approximately 8:17 p.m., officials responded to a reported kidnapping in the area of 1650 S. 300 East.

“It was advised that the suspect had dark hair, and was wearing black shorts, a green shirt and a blue mask,” the news release said. “Kaysville police along with other police agencies were able to apprehend the suspect, who was booked into Davis County Jail.”

Multiple agencies and detectives will be canvassing the area looking for further evidence.

“Specifically we are looking for possible witnesses; a Polynesian male who was driving a blue Volkswagen Passat as well as a second male that was in the area of 300 East during the incident,” the news release said. “We believe they may have had an encounter with the suspect and can provide us with pertinent information on this case.”

Kaysville PD is also asking for the public’s assistance on this case and released a map of the route officials believe the suspect may have taken.

“If you live along this route, we ask that you check your cameras for any video surveillance of the man described above,” the news release said.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Detective J. Nicholas at 801-497-7082 or email [email protected] and reference case number K20-06020.