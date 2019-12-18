Kearns Improvement District warns of fake water company scam

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Kearns Improvement District is warning residents of a fake water company scam Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the District said the following:

“We have received reports of people posing as representatives from Kearns Improvement District needing to check the water inside homes. Kearns Improvement District’s employees seldom need to have access inside of a home to check water. We will typically check it at the meter.”

If an employee comes to your home, they will be driving an official company vehicle marked with the Kearns Improvement District logo and carrying their employee photo identification.

“Feel free to contact us at 801-968-1011 if you need to verify if the person is an employee with Kearns Improvement District,” the post said.