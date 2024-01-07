Kim and Khloe Kardashian spend holiday weekend at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Kim and Khloé Kardashian rang in 2024 at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

“Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes,” Khoé posted on her Instagram account, which also featured a photo of her with her two children near Bahnhof Sport, on Park City’s Main Street.

Older sister Kim Kardashian also made the trip with her four children and shared shots of herself standing near the slopes.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim, Khloe and their children stayed at the Montage Deer Mountain hotel, which the article says costs $8,000 a night for the luxurious, four-bedroom space.

People Magazine says a family friend also attended and brought her two children. That article also says Khoé’s daughter, 5-year-old True, learned to ski.

“I’m so proud of her for being so brave and she ended up loving it!” People quoted the proud mom as posting on Snapchat, “especially skiing and having fun in the snow with her cousins.”

Utah is a vacation spot well known to the Kardashians. In spring of 2021, sister Kourtney Kardashian made a southern Utah trip with then-boyfriend (now husband) Travis Barker, Blink-182’s drummer, and compared that terrain in an Instagram post to “Life on Mars?” Read that story here.