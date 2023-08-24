Deer Valley doubles skiable acreage under deal with Mayflower Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Deer Valley Resort will more than double its skiable acreage under an agreement Thursday to operate Mayflower Mountain when construction on the neighboring resort is complete.

Mayflower Mountain Resort, an Extell Development Co. project, is expected to partially open for the 2024-25 ski season, with a full opening planned for winter 2025-26.

The expansion will make Deer Valley the third largest resort in the U.S., resort officials said.

Once the full expansion is complete, Deer Valley will boast 5,726 skiable acres — more than doubling its current 2,026 skiable acreage.

The resort also will increase from 21 to 37 chairlifts, including a 10-person gondola, and more than double the number of ski runs from 135 to 238.

The new ski village at the base of the expanded terrain also will feature 1,200 new parking spaces for day-skier use, resort officials said.

“We are thrilled about the Deer Valley expansion into our community,” said Dallin Koecher, executive director at Heber Valley Chamber and Tourism. “The scope of this project and Deer Valley’s commitment to excellence will bring many quality jobs and economic opportunities to Wasatch County and the Heber Valley.”

More information about Deer Valley’s expansion is available on the resort’s website.