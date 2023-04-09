Lagoon’s third attempt at opening weekend a success

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon officially opened for the season Saturday, two weeks later than amusement park officials planned.

Utah’s spring snowstorms delayed Lagoon’s plans to open March 25 and again on April 1. But the amusement park’s gates were open Saturday, as was Bunny Boulevard for Lagoon’s Easter celebration.

Bunny Boulevard is open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to Pioneer Village.

Weather permitting, Lagoon will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday throughout April. In May, the park starts staying open until 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Lagoon is scheduled to open on weekdays beginning Monday, May 29.