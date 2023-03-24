Lagoon pushes back opening day to April 1 due to spring snowstorm

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with Lagoon’s plans to open for the 2023 season this weekend.

A spring snowstorm Friday pushed back the amusement park’s scheduled opening until Saturday, April 1, park officials said. Lagoon previously planned to open Saturday.

“Lagoon is ready to open for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Mother Nature isn’t,” park officials stated on social media. “Due to the forecast of inclement weather and for the safety and enjoyment of our guests and team members, we are postponing opening weekend until April 1st.”

Lagoon plans to open its latest attraction, Primordial, during the 2023 season, park officials said.

A news release calls the roller coaster “a ride experience like you have never seen.” A date for Primordial’s opening has not yet been announced.

“No one is more excited about opening this one-of-a-kind interactive attraction than the Lagoon team,” company officials said on social media. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to work around the clock to complete this very special addition to the park.”

Primordial will become the Utah amusement park’s first major attraction to open since Cannibal debuted in July 2015.

Two child rides (Flying Tigers and Ruka Safari) were added to Lagoon’s Kiddieland in 2017.

Weather permitting, Lagoon will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday throughout April. In May, the park starts staying open until 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Lagoon is scheduled to open on weekdays beginning Monday, May 29.