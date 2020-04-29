Larry H. Miller Group launches ‘Driven to Assist’ initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Larry H. Miller Group has launched an initiative entitled “Driven to Assist” to support the Utah Food Bank.

Beginning Thursday and running through Wednesday, May 6, excluding Sunday, May 3, the company is encouraging donations of canned food items at nearly 40 locations across the state to help address food insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations will be accepted between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

“If you’re able, we’re inviting you to join the Utah Jazz and make a donation at locations across LHM Dealerships, Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena or Smith’s Ballpark,” said a news release from the company. “There will be unique ‘thank you’ items at the different locations as a token of our appreciation.”

LHM Dealerships: Coupon for $10 off a lube, oil and filter service

LHM Megaplex Theatres: One free large popcorn

Utah Jazz/Vivint Smart Home Arena: $10 online credit to the Utah Jazz Team Store

Salt Lake Bees/Smith’s Ballpark: Two ticket vouchers for an upcoming Salt Lake Bees game

A minimum of eight cans of food or equivalent value is required to receive one thank you item per vehicle.

At each location, LHM Group employees will provide on-site staffing with appropriate Utah Department of Health social distancing and sanitization practices, including the wearing of face masks.

“We hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy during these challenging times,” the news release said. “We look forward to joining with you to help those facing unprecedented need in our community.”

For more information, including a list of donation venues, click here.