Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces April general conference to be virtual only

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the April 2021 general conference will be virtual only, as was the October 2020 general conference.

The LDS Church released a statement on Thursday.

“The April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference: The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square, only the speakers and their spouses for a given session will be present in the meeting, and the music will be prerecorded from previous general conferences.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made gatherings dangerous due to the highly contagious nature of the virus. Earlier this week, total COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed 400,000. Worldwide, COVID-19 deaths are reported at more than 2.08 million.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the First Presidency has said.

All sessions of the April 2021 conference, set for April 3 and 4, will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Sessions will also be available via Gospel Library, the Latter-day Saints Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

For a more detailed list of viewing options, see “5 Ways to Watch or Listen to October 2020 General Conference Live.”