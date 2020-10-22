LDS Church issues invitation to participate in virtual Christmas concerts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is issuing an invitation for people of all faiths to participate in this year’s virtual Christmas concerts.

“The annual Savior of the World, a musical drama celebrating the birth and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, will not be held this year,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths from across the world will have the opportunity to submit Christmas video performances.”

Since this is a replacement for English-only events that traditionally take place on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, this year’s event allows for submissions in English only, the news release said.

“The submissions will be edited into concerts and broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org throughout the Christmas season,” the news release said. “This year they also will become part of the annual Light the World Christmas campaign.”

The Light the World Christmas initiative focuses on celebrating and sharing the light of Jesus Christ in several ways, including music performances. Millions of people across the world participate in the annual initiative during the Christmas season, the news release said.

“The musical performances may include fun and lighthearted holiday songs and inspiring and worshipful Christmas songs from various cultures and traditions,” the news release said. “Original songs from throughout the world are also encouraged.”

Any size group is welcome, from small ensembles to full choirs and instrumental groups; participants are reminded to observe local social distancing requirements. Solo performances will be accepted, but priority will be given to groups and ensembles.

Video submissions should be emailed to ChristmasatTempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org by Nov. 15. Each group may submit up to two videos. Those submitting performances are encouraged to share their submissions on their personal social media platforms using #LighttheWorld.

Visit Frequently Asked Questions for details regarding the submission process. A schedule, including performances, broadcast times and locations, will be available as the Christmas season approaches.