LDS Church leader Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized for health complications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was hospitalized Thursday for “observation and treatment of ongoing health complications,” church officials said.

Holland, 82, took about two months off from church-related duties earlier this year due to illness. His wife, Patricia Terry Holland, died July 20 after a brief hospitalization. She was 81.

“Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning,” church officials said in a written statement Thursday. “He sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the Church who know and care for him and his family.”