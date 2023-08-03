Crews search for teen paddle boarder who fell into Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are searching for a 15-year-old boy who fell into Sand Hollow Reservoir and didn’t resurface Thursday morning.

Utah State Parks rangers responded to the south beach area of Sand Hollow State Park following reports of the teen falling into the reservoir, officials said.

“Our teams have been searching the area,” Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez said.

Search and rescue crews from Washington County and Hurricane are assisting in the search, Chavez said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.