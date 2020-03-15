LDS missionary dies from malaria complications in Sierra Leone, West Africa

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, West Africa, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died as the result of complications from malaria.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share news of the passing of a young missionary,” says a statement released Saturday by the LDS Church.

“Elder Antonio Schwenke, age 19, of Vailima, Samoa, passed away Friday due to complications from malaria. He had been serving in the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission since May 2019.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and pray sincerely for his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life.”