LDS missionary from Magna dies after struck by car in North Carolina

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the death of a Magna missionary serving in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Elder Aleki Langi, 18, was killed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the driver of a car apparently lost control and veered onto the sidewalk,” the news release says. “A second missionary was also hit, sustaining minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital. A third companion was not injured.”

Langi began his missionary service in March of this year and is from the Magna 2nd Ward in the Salt Lake Utah West Stake, the release says.

“He was on a temporary reassignment in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission while awaiting a visa to serve in the Jamaica Kingston Mission.

“We extend our deepest condolences and love to Elder Langi’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries during this difficult time. We pray that they will each feel the Savior’s comfort and peace as they mourn his passing and honor his dedicated missionary service.”