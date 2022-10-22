Passenger car driver killed in collision with Lehi City fire truck

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine the cause of a collision Friday between a fire truck running with lights and siren and a passenger car driven by a 20-year-old woman.

The crash involving a Lehi City fire truck and a Chevy Spark happened about 12:37 p.m. on State Road 92 near the I-15 intersection in Lehi.

“The fire truck was responding on a lights and siren to a call for service. As the fire truck approached the intersection with the I-15 southbound off-ramp lanes, they collided with a Chevy Spark in a t-bone-style crash.

“The Chevy Spark was coming southbound from the I-15 off-ramp. The conditions of the intersection at the time of the crash are currently under investigation.”

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the Chevy Spark, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the UHP said. Firefighters were evaluated on scene for minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic remained open and westbound traffic was closed for approximately 4 ½ hours while the crash was being investigated.

“Lehi City has asked the Utah Highway Patrol to investigate the crash because it involved a city vehicle.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.