Update: Man killed in Brigham City business explosion identified

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man killed in an explosion Tuesday morning at a Brigham City manufacturing business has been identified.

The deceased man is Alex Stoddard, 33, according to a family spokesman.

The explosion happened shortly after 7 a.m. at 156 S. 800 West, at HyPerComp Engineering.

“The company deals with pressurized vessels and oxygen tanks,” Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “The building did explode. We’re not sure what caused it, but a male in his 30s did die. He was an employee, and the only person in the metal building.”

No one outside the building or nearby suffered injuries, Ferderber said.

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit Stoddard’s family said:

Alex Stoddard was taken in an unexpected work accident early Tuesday morning. He leaves behind his lovely wife, Laura, and their three young children.

Alex was a loving husband and inspiring father. His two sons looked up to him and could be seen mimicking his actions in adoration of their Dad. He was so proud to hear they would be having a daughter, and since her birth had talked often of his devoted love for her.

Alex had the purest heart of anyone. His focus was always how to help others. He made a friend of most everyone he met. Once you had the privilege of knowing Alex, he would tell you his life story and you had his listening ear and helping hand for life. He was kind, light hearted, and unafraid to be himself in every way.

Alex had a larger than life personality and was one of a kind. He had a passion for many things, some of which included building and restoring bicycles, tinkering on his favorite cars, and woodworking. He had many dreams and aspirations that would have made the world a better place.

His friends and family are stunned and in mourning over this loss of such a sensational person. He was taken from us too soon at the young age of 33 and his absence will always be felt. There was not another person in the world like Alex Stoddard.

Help us support his beautiful family he left behind. Laura, who is a busy full-time stay at home mom, and their three young children.

Please donate anything you can, and pass this along to everyone you know.

A funeral services held in memory of Alex: Tuesday, March 17. Honeyville 3rd Ward Building, 2620 W. 6980 North, Honeyville.

Visitation hours: 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Funeral service: 11:30 a.m.

Interment to follow: Hyde Park Cemetery