Life Flight crew aids in rescue of injured ice climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews had some help Wednesday in aiding an injured ice climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday.

Crews were called out for the injured climber at the top of the second pitch of Great White Icicle just before 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“A team of three were sent to start climbing up to the injured party and Life Flight was also called to the scene to see if they could hoist the patient off the climb,” said the Facebook post.

“Life Flight was able to get a flight medic inserted with the patient and was able to fly her off the mountain.”

Little Cottonwood Canyon was temporarily closed for a few minutes while Life Flight landed and transported the patient to an awaiting ambulance at the Gate Buttress parking lot.

“The climber fell leading the fourth pitch,” the post said. “Her partner was able to lower her to the top of the second pitch known as the Balcony. The patient thought that she fell while placing an ice screw but doesn’t remember any of the details of the accident.”

The climber broke her left ankle and sustained some head and face injuries.

The rescue was concluded by noon, the post said.