Lindon police ID 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision

LINDON, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lindon City Police Chief Mike Brower has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle-vehicle collision.

The victim was 18-year-old Dylan Smith.

The incident happened at about 7:28 p.m. in the area of 700 N. State St. Smith was alone on the motorcycle when he collided with the small passenger vehicle. Smith died at the scene.

The other driver, alone in the vehicle, was not injured, Brower told Gephardt Daily.

“Initially, we do have some indications speed was a factor,” Brower said, adding Smith had been wearing a helmet.

The road was closed for about 4.5 hours for the investigation before it fully reopened to traffic, Brower said.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday morning says it is raising funeral funds for Dylan Smith.

“My close friends and I were riding yesterday and my buddy, Dylan Smith, passed away while riding last night,” the account says. “I’m starting this to help with the costs of the funeral. Dylan was so loving and caring and had the most energy of the group. Love you man. Let’s help out the family and hit our goal” of $15,000, the account says.

