Teen dead after motorcycle collision in Lindon

LINDON, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a passenger vehicle Wednesday night in Lindon.

The incident happened at about 7:28 p.m. in the area of 700 N. State St.

“The 18-year-old male died as a result of the collision,” says a statement issued by Chief Mike Brower, Lindon City Police Department.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

“An active investigation is being conducted. Initial information shows speed was a contributing factor.”

