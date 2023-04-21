Loaded Bud Light truck driven off by unskilled thief in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi hauling a load of Bud Light was stolen Thursday morning when two workers were offloading beer at a West Valley City convenience store.

The theft call was dispatched at about 6:28 a.m. West Valley City Police officers rushed to the scene, in the area of 2300 S. Redwood Road.

“There were two workers and they were offloading beer to a business and they left the truck running, and somebody just walked up to it and decided to help themselves to the truck,” Lt. Jason Vincent, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

The thief or thieves didn’t get far.

“Officers found it (the semi) abandoned kind of a short time later,” Vincent said. “The individual that stole the truck actually didn’t even know how to work the truck. There were air brakes on, and he left them on. He didn’t know how to turn them off. So it kind of just dragged it for a couple blocks until he ditched the truck.”

No beer was taken from the semi, but “the two workers actually had their backpacks taken, and that’s about it,” Vincent said.

No suspects were immediately identified.