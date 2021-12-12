Local law enforcement agencies help children shop in annual giving celebration

UTAH, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — ‘Tis the season for law enforcement officers to help local kids and their families prepare for the holidays.

Several Utah agencies joined in the volunteer fun this last couple of weeks and now their sharing pics on Facebook.

Santa dropped in on Weber County kids and cops Saturday for the Shop with a Hero event. Then the jolly old elf stopped by Wasatch County for the Shop with a Cop gathering.

In Uintah County, the law enforcement officers, officially designated as Santa’s helpers, handled the holiday duties.

Last Saturday, Santa sent a reindeer as proxy in Salt Lake County for the Shop with the Shield gathering.

Salt Lake County Sheriff, Unified Police

“Today, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Unified Police Department celebrated their annual ‘Shopping With The Shield’ event,” says a Dec. 4 post by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Members from both agencies donated more than $40k dollars to buy gifts for over 100 children and 39 families. We would also like to thank our Midvale Walmart and Chick-Fil-A for their generous donations and time in helping us make this day forever memorable.”

Uintah County

“Shop with a Cop was this morning and it was awesome!,” says a Saturday post from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to all that make this day happen and for letting us be part of it!

Wasatch County

“Wasatch County Sheriffs Office along with surrounding agencies participated in the annual Shop with Cop event this morning,” says a post from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

“This program matches local first responders with local children for a fun-filled morning. Breakfast was held at the Homestead resort at 6:30 a.m. After, the children were driven to Walmart by first responders where they were able to do some holiday shopping and spend time with Santa.

“Funding from the program gives these children the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts for their immediate families. We would like to thank all of the local businesses and sponsors who help make this event possible. We couldn’t do this without all of you.”

Weber County