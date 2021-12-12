Local law enforcement agencies help children shop in annual giving celebration

UTAH, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — ‘Tis the season for law enforcement officers to help local kids and their families prepare for the holidays.
Several Utah agencies joined in the volunteer fun this last couple of weeks and now their sharing pics on Facebook.
Santa dropped in on Weber County kids and cops Saturday for the Shop with a Hero event. Then the jolly old elf stopped by Wasatch County for the Shop with a Cop gathering.
In Uintah County, the law enforcement officers, officially designated as Santa’s helpers, handled the holiday duties.
Last Saturday, Santa sent a reindeer as proxy in Salt Lake County for the Shop with the Shield gathering.
Salt Lake County Sheriff, Unified Police
Uintah County
“Shop with a Cop was this morning and it was awesome!,” says a Saturday post from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to all that make this day happen and for letting us be part of it!
Wasatch County
“Wasatch County Sheriffs Office along with surrounding agencies participated in the annual Shop with Cop event this morning,” says a post from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
“Early this morning Roy and several other agencies were able to participate in the annual ‘Shop with a Hero’ event in Weber County. Firefighters, deputies, and officers were able to shop with almost 100 children this year,” says a post from Roy City Fire & Rescue.
“Santa made a special appearance via one of our local air ambulance services AirLife Utah. We are proud to be part of this annual event!”