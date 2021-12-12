Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud

Dec. 11 (UPI) — A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former NFL player Joshua Bellamy to three years in prison for fraudulently taking $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bellamy, 32, was ordered Friday to serve three years of supervised release, pay $1.2 million in restitution and forfeit $1.2 million. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Justice Department said Bellamy fraudulently obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company Drip Entertainment LLC using false information. He told authorities he used the money on personal items including jewelry and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Davie, Fla.

Bellamy said he paid $311,000 as a kickback to an accused co-conspirator, James Stote, who allegedly helped him secure the PPP loan. Stote has been charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Bellamy played for the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, the team now known as the Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears and New York Jets during his seven-year NFL career.