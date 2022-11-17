Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire.

After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East.

“The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence with fire visible from the rear,” says a statement shared by the Logan City Fire Department on social media.

“Crews made an aggressive initial attack successfully extinguishing the fire. Two individuals were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the post says.