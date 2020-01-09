Lone Peak Fire Department praises resident who helped control kitchen grease fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County’s Lone Peak Fire Department says quick thinking by a resident limited the damage from a grease fire.

“This afternoon, LPFD crews responded to a reported house fire,” says a Facebook post issued Wednesday night.

“We found a small grease fire on the range that the owner had thrown a few items including a blanket to smother the flames.

“Due to the quick thinking of the owner, damage was minimal. TIP: Remember never leave a cooktop unattended and never put water on a grease fire.”

According to kitchen website thekitchn.com., putting water on a grease fire can be disastrous:

“Pouring water can cause the oil to splash and spread the fire. The vaporizing water can also carry grease particles in it, also spreading the fire.”

The site also suggested that if the fire is burning within a pan, putting the lid on top can deprive the fire of air, also putting it out.