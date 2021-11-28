Loose semi tire crashes through pickup windshield on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders rushed to the scene in Summit County after a semi tire went through the windshield of a pickup truck on Interstate 80.

“Ambulance 21, NSFD along with UHP responded to I-80 mile marker 177 eastbound,” says a statement issued Sunday by the Park City Fire District.

“A semi truck traveling westbound lost a wheel, the wheel rolled into the eastbound lanes hitting a pick up truck.”

Photos from the scene show the truck with the wheel still inside.

“The driver was not injured,” the statement says. “He ducked to his left.

“Another few inches would’ve been a different story.”