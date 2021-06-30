Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in Arizona death of 4th husband Charles Vallow

PHOENIX, Arizona, June 29. 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A grand jury in Arizona has indicted Lori Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

The indictment alleges that on July 11, 2019, Daybell conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Charles Vallow, according to a Maricopa County Arizona Attorney’s Office news release. On the day Vallow died, Cox called 911, saying he shot and killed Vallow in self-defense at a Chandler, Arizona home, the statement says.

Cox could not be charged in Vallow’s death since he himself died on Dec. 12, 2019, from what a medical examiner deemed to be natural causes.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve,” Maricopa (Idaho) County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement. “I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice.”

In the months following Vallow’s death, Daybell moved to Rexburg to be near Chad Daybell. Chad’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died on Oct. 19, 2019, after Vallow’s kids, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, vanished on separate dates in September 2019.

The couple fled to Hawaii, and married in November 2019, two weeks after the death of Tammy Daybell. They remained in Hawaii until Lori’s arrest in February 2020.

Chad, who for years lived and worked in Utah, remained a free until investigators discovered J.J. and Tylee’s bodies buried on Chad’s Salem, Idaho property on June 9, 2020.

In May, a Fremont County grand jury indicted Lori and Chad on various charges, including first-degree murder, for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee and Joshua J.J. Vallow. Chad and Lori are also facing charges in relation to the destruction, alteration and concealment of the kid’s bodies.

Lori’s case is stayed after a judge committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. A mental health professional deemed her not competent to stand trial.

Chad is scheduled for a jury trial, expected to last about five weeks, in November. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.

Jennifer Liewer, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, tells EastIdahoNews.com Daybell’s Idaho case will run its course before she faces the charge in Arizona.

“As with any charged crime, the County Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring the due process rights of a defendant, while ensuring the rights of victims are protected and those who commit crimes are held accountable for their actions,” the news release says.

Below, find Lori’s Arizona indictment.