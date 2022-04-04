Lost hikers keep Salt Lake Co. Sheriff’s SAR team hopping, perform back-to-back rescues in action-packed weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue bunch had a big night Saturday, saving two lost hikers in separate calls — at about the same time.

First up was a 2:38 p.m. call of a hiker lost after reaching Ennis Peak, in the Draper area, according to the team’s Facebook page. After conquering the trail’s 4,000-foot vertical rise, on descent he became lost and extremely cold navigating a long series of deep snow fields.

Two Salt Lake County SAR teams were able to reach him within three hours, one via the Cherry Canyon Logging Trial and the other the Jacobs Ladder Trail, per their press release.

As the teams were walking off the mountain from the first rescue, they received a second call at 8:30 p.m. of another distressed solo hiker who had ascended the Desolation Trail in Millcreek Canyon, but ran out of daylight upon heading back via the Thaynes Canyon Trail. He was not prepared for snow travel and lacked a headlamp.