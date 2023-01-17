Lost horses found in Utah County after nearly six weeks missing

UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lost ponies have been returned home here after their disappearance just after Thanksgiving.

The horses were found within days of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office posting Jan. 12 the young hoofers were considered likely stolen after more than a month of searches since they wandered off Nov. 27.

“The colts have been found!” owner Bill Boswell posted on social media. That is, six of the seven have been collected. But Boswell was philosophical. “We got 6 out of the 7 but that’s six that we thought we might not see again.”

He was profuse in his thanks. “A big thank you to Deputy Gilstrap and Utah County Search & Rescue plane and pilot for locating them, couldn’t have done it without them and good friends who sacrificed their Saturday (and many man hours looking the last six weeks) truly blessed to have such wonderful people in our lives!

“Not to mention all the other people who have looked via snowmobile, hiking, searching horseback, 4-wheeling, BLM help, post sharing and many horse organizations.”