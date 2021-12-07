Luxury ‘wilderness’ hotel coming to Zion National Park area

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A luxury hotel costing from $3,000 per night for a room is opening near Zion National Park.

Covering 1,110 acres along the Clear Creek Mountains, a mile from the edge of the park, “Spirit is the newest luxury wilderness retreat to open in the Zion area,” said a news release. “Its mission: to allow guests that stay in one of its 40 suites or homesteads to develop a relationship with the land through the guiding principles of preservation and sustainability.”

Guests can stay in one- or two-bedroom Leaf Suites or five-bedroom Homestead Retreats, which provide more than 6,000 square feet of space; both types of accommodations were designed by Nomadic Resorts, a Dutch architecture firm that specializes in eco-friendly, luxurious lodgings for remote properties, the news release said. The Leaf Suites are named for their roofs by Brooklyn-based studio Pavilion, which resemble leaves and are covered in solar panels and photovoltaic fabric to provide energy for the structures.

“Having grown up locally and witnessed firsthand how unbounded commercialization and land division can spoil the natural tapestry of a community, the concept of conservation and the importance of protecting the inherent integrity of our environment was introduced to me early on and has been the guiding vision for Spirit,” Kevin McLaws, founder and partner of Zion Spirit Group said in a statement. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with this property to set a new standard for gateway communities, one that inspires guests to not only be a part of the land’s continued story, but to become equal stewards of it.”

Inside, both Leaf Suites and Homestead Retreats provide separate living and sleeping areas, including a “wellness studio” that can be used for exercise, meditation, or in-room spa treatments, the news release said. Guests will have views of Zion National Park and each accommodation also comes with electric bikes for exploring the property’s 35 miles of trails.

There will also be a central lodge with shared amenities, as well as restaurant, library, observatory, lounge, natural swimming pool, and even an aquaponic greenhouse on property.

The first phase of the property, which includes approximately seven Leaf Suites, will open in summer 2022, with a full opening slated for spring 2023. For more information go to SpiritZion.com.