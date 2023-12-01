SLCPD investigates rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a rollover crash which happened late Thursday night in the vicinity of 1500 South 800 East.

Police and firefighters were first called to the scene at 11:08 p.m. with reports of a multi-vehicle crash and a heavily damaged SUV upside down in the front yard of a nearby home.

Police have yet confirm that at least one person was trapped inside the SUV and had to be extricated before being rushed to a local hospital.

At least two other vehicles appeared to be damaged in the crash, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update story as information is made available.