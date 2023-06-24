Man, 19, killed in head-on collision in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday morning after his SUV crossed the centerline of Old Highway 91 and he collided with a pickup truck, the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office says.

The call came to dispatch at 7:36 a.m.

“The single occupant and driver of a 2019 Gray Hyundai Santa FE ‘SUV’ was a 19-year-old male. He was pronounced deceased on scene,” the release says.

“The driver of the second vehicle, a 2013 white Ford F150 pickup truck and only occupant, was an approximate 30-year-old female who was alert and talking to on scene emergency responders.

“The female driver was traveling northbound, and told sheriff’s deputies the driver of the SUV was traveling southbound when it entered her lane of travel just before they collided. The female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance after complaining of chest pain.”

Agencies responding to the site, at approximately 4900 West in the Cedar City grid, included the Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Cedar City Police, Cedar City Fire, National Parks L.E., and Enoch City Police. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel also responded.

Weather, heavy traffic, and/or bad road conditions were not a factor in this crash, the statement says. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.