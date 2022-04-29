Man, 27, hospitalized after stabbing in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Thursday night.

Dispatchers received a call at about 10:30 p.m. reporting that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed in the area of 100 E. Utah Ave., Detective Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily.

“The victim was stabbed on some extremities,” Bentley said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, then to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he is currently in stable condition.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.